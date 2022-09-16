Clouds and an isolated shower this evening, more storm chances ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A more active weather pattern visits the area this weekend, all part of a stretch of days that will more resemble early- to mid-summer than mid-September.

Scattered showers and storms are possible later tonight into Saturday morning, before a bit of a break is likely later in the day. Temperatures on Saturday are held back by clouds and rain, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunday brings another storm chance, especially later in the day. That’s when some strong to severe storms are possible, with large hail and damaging winds the main threat.

After the rain chance diminishes by Monday, temperatures heat up again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday, and low to mid 90s on Tuesday. A more substantial cool down kicks in for the rest of next week.

