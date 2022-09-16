Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning

The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.(Krave Inc via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A company that made illegal flavored nicotine gummies has discontinued the item following a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA sent a letter last month to VPR Brands, the name behind Krave Nic, warning the company was not authorized to make, sell or distribute such products.

The agency said the gummies were particularly concerning because they resemble kid-friendly candy products and they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death in young children.

The gummies contained one milligram of nicotine and came in three different flavors, such as “blue razz” and “cherry bomb.”

Krave said the tobacco-free products were meant for adults.

The FDA said such gummies are “a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Crime tape and police lights
Iowa law enforcement investigating death in Norwalk
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport,...
Davenport 8-year-old to serve as Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kid Captain Saturday against Nevada
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Lindsay B. Reynolds
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to be moved to mainland