Drastic changes coming to some Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident

Drastic changes are coming to several clubs at Iowa State University.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Iowa State University clubs will no longer be allowed to participate in their sport.

It comes after a fatal accident involving the crew club last year.

The Des Moines Register reports the university released a new plan for oversight of student sport clubs, which includes designating clubs with a “prohibitive level of risk.” Clubs that couldn’t find departmental support outside of the university’s rec services are now “enthusiast sport clubs.”

The change means clubs can gather and talk about their sport, but they cannot participate in the sport.

Clubs that have received that designation now include the water ski, Nordic ski, sailing, kayak and canoe, and ski and snowboarding clubs.

