Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam

People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky. (Source: Richard Kacere, UK Meteor Network founder)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.

Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Crime tape and police lights
Iowa law enforcement investigating death in Norwalk
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport,...
Davenport 8-year-old to serve as Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kid Captain Saturday against Nevada
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

For the first time, we're hearing from an inmate who stepped in when two employees were being...
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine: Some bodies in mass burial site show torture signs
Drastic changes are coming to several clubs at Iowa State University.
Drastic changes coming to some Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam