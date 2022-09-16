Summer rolls on, watch for storms this weekend

Plan on another warm one this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another warm one with highs into the 80s all across southeastern Iowa. Going into the weekend, scattered storms are still on track. Given that this pattern will have a June look and feel to it, most of the storm chances will be in the overnight and morning hours, with substantial lulls in the activity expected each afternoon. This being said, any storm complex that develops overnight this weekend will carry the potential for heavy rainfall. Early next week, the warmth continues with highs pushing into the 90s by Tuesday. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Crime tape and police lights
Iowa law enforcement investigating death in Norwalk
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport,...
Davenport 8-year-old to serve as Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kid Captain Saturday against Nevada
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies overnight.
Another warm one on Friday, before storm chances increase
Partly cloudy skies overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Warm again today, chance of rain by the weekend
Another quiet and somewhat cool night ahead.
Warm, breezy to finish up the rest of the work week