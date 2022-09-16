Summer rolls on, watch for storms this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another warm one with highs into the 80s all across southeastern Iowa. Going into the weekend, scattered storms are still on track. Given that this pattern will have a June look and feel to it, most of the storm chances will be in the overnight and morning hours, with substantial lulls in the activity expected each afternoon. This being said, any storm complex that develops overnight this weekend will carry the potential for heavy rainfall. Early next week, the warmth continues with highs pushing into the 90s by Tuesday. Have a good weekend!

