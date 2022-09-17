Clouds on Saturday followed by storms on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers and storms are expected in Southern Iowa this morning. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s. Isolated showers are possible Saturday afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Storms are possible overnight tonight. Storms are possible again Sunday evening and overnight. Sunday’s storms could become strong to severe, with tornadoes, hail, and wind possible.

The first half of the upcoming workweek looks hot with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. However, cooler temperatures are expected Thursday just in time for the Autumnal Equinox.

