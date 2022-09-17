Clouds on Saturday followed by storms on Sunday

Clouds on Saturday followed by storms on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers and storms are expected in Southern Iowa this morning. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s. Isolated showers are possible Saturday afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Storms are possible overnight tonight. Storms are possible again Sunday evening and overnight. Sunday’s storms could become strong to severe, with tornadoes, hail, and wind possible.

The first half of the upcoming workweek looks hot with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. However, cooler temperatures are expected Thursday just in time for the Autumnal Equinox.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Drastic changes are coming to several clubs at Iowa State University.
Drastic changes coming to some Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Rebecca Austin works at Hamilton Quick Mart, where the teen visited on Aug. 15 or 16, according...
‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen from alleged abuse situation
For the first time, we're hearing from an inmate who stepped in when two employees were being...
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter

Latest News

Shower and storm chances pick up this weekend.
Clouds and an isolated shower this evening, more storm chances ahead
Shower and storm chances pick up this weekend.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Summer rolls on, watch for storms this weekend
Partly cloudy skies overnight.
Another warm one on Friday, before storm chances increase