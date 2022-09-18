‘It just gave me chills from the very beginning’ - A memory filled night at the College Game of Dreams

Alex Kremer smiles for a photo with the College Game of Dreams trophy after the Chargers' 15-1 win Friday night.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Friday night is one that will go down in history for college baseball and Briar Cliff University as the Chargers played in the first ever college baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in front of about 2,200 fans who packed the house to take it all in.

The Chargers walked away with a dominant win 15-1 where they scored in every single inning except the 8th. The Chargers bullpen was just as strong only allowing three hits from Luther College throughout the entire game.

More important than all the hits and scores is the unforgettable memory the Chargers will take with them forever. Walking out through the corn, smacking home runs into the corn, and taking in every scene from the iconic movie site is something the team will always cherish.

“It’s hard to beat walking out of the corn. Walking out of the corn and seeing all the cameras up with 2,200 people. I hope our guys took time to sit back and look out and say, ‘Wow, this is pretty cool.’ And like I said, it’s watching our guys compete and just having time time to live their families out here,” said Corby McGlauflin, Briar Cliff Baseball Head Coach.

Some of the players all watched the Field of Dreams movie together on Thursday to refresh their memory before the special day, and remembered to take in every moment, especially walking out of the corn field.

“We all watched the movie last night, all my roommates, just to refresh our memory. I’ve been watching it for years, but to finally get out here, first time ever Field of Dreams. It just gave me chills from the very beginning and I couldn’t imagine a better outcome for us and this team,” said Walter Hunt, Briar Cliff Baseball First Baseman.

Drew Petersen hit a grand slam in the 7th inning, and his uncle went out and found that ball in the corn field so he could have the lucky ball. Definitely one he’ll want to hold onto forever.

