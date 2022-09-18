Johnson’s touchdowns lead Iowa past Nevada, 27-0

Johnson's touchdowns lead Iowa past Nevada, 27-0
Johnson's touchdowns lead Iowa past Nevada, 27-0(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa endured a night of lightning delays for a 27-0 win over Nevada. The game, which was delayed three times for almost four hours, started at 6:40 p.m. CDT, ended at 1:39 a.m. Johnson, a true freshman, had a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Iowa’s first points of the game, then added a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Hawkeyes’ final score. The Hawkeyes, ranked 131st in total offense through the first two games after gaining just 316 yards, had 337 yards against the Wolfpack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe; suspect in custody
Scattered storms are likely tonight.
Showers and storms likely Saturday night, some severe