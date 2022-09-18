Tornado Watch issued, severe weather potential across southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri

Showers and storms are likely this evening and tonight, with severe weather a risk.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms will develop and move across the region this evening, with severe weather a threat with any storm.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the area until Midnight. Check here for the latest severe weather alerts.

Large hail, some exceeding 2 inches in diameter, tornadoes, and damaging winds will be possible through the early morning hours of Monday. Storms could develop at any time and persist through about 3:00 a.m. Additional storms could backbuild into southeast Iowa, with repeated activity also posing a threat for flash flooding.

Please stay weather aware this evening and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. The KYOU First Alert Weather app, available on Android and iOS, is a good choice, along with KYOUTV.com, on air on KYOU, and with a NOAA weather radio. When a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter indoors, preferably on the lowest floor of your home in an interior room. Avoid windows, and cover your head and neck.

After the storm chance ends very early Monday, quieter weather settles in for the week. Conditions on Monday will be somewhat comfortable, before a hot and humid day on Tuesday. More Fall-like weather returns for the end of the week.

