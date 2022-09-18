Showers and storms likely Saturday night, some severe

Showers and storms remain a possibility on Saturday night.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers and storms remain likely across the area Saturday night.

Widespread activity has developed and strengthened, owing to unseasonably high amounts of energy for storms to work with. Thus, they may contain large hail or damaging winds through the night. Lows drop into the upper 60s.

A break will likely be seen during the day on Sunday, before the redevelopment of showers and storms is likely by late afternoon and evening for at least parts of the area. These storms again would carry a risk of severe weather, before quickly moving off to the southeast.

A break in the active weather will be seen in the early portion of the week, but hotter temperatures still are set to arrive on Tuesday. A cold front Tuesday night drags highs back down to something more Fall-like by the end of the workweek.

