Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.

However, storms are expected to redevelop by 9 p.m. Storms are expected to become strong to severe, with large hail, high winds, and tornadoes possible. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s and 60s.

After storms move out tonight, the first half of the workweek looks dry and hot, with highs in the 80s and even the 90s through Tuesday. However, a mid-week cold front will cool temperatures into the 70s on Wednesday and the 60s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe; suspect in custody
Scattered storms are likely tonight.
Showers and storms likely Saturday night, some severe

Latest News

Scattered storms are likely tonight.
Showers and storms likely Saturday night, some severe
Scattered storms are likely tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Clouds on Saturday followed by storms on Sunday
Clouds on Saturday followed by storms on Sunday
Shower and storm chances pick up this weekend.
Clouds and an isolated shower this evening, more storm chances ahead