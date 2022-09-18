Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.

However, storms are expected to redevelop by 9 p.m. Storms are expected to become strong to severe, with large hail, high winds, and tornadoes possible. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s and 60s.

After storms move out tonight, the first half of the workweek looks dry and hot, with highs in the 80s and even the 90s through Tuesday. However, a mid-week cold front will cool temperatures into the 70s on Wednesday and the 60s Thursday and Friday.

