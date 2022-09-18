Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Vatican news service says a top envoy and his entourage who were distributing humanitarian supplies in Ukraine came under fire, but there were no injuries. The incident took place near the city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday and forced Vatican Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and others to take cover.

Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night, officials said Sunday, while the British defense ministry warned that Russia is likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.

