Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Severe weather is a threat in southeast Iowa this evening.
Tornado Watch issued, severe weather potential across southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Scattered storms are likely tonight.
Showers and storms likely Saturday night, some severe
Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Latest News

Iowa St. announces plans for ‘CYTown’ mixed-use development
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a “crisis”