Gov. Reynolds orders flags to full-staff at sunset Monday after Queen Elizabeth II’s interment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to return to full-staff Monday at sunset.

Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

President Biden had ordered flags to remain at half-staff until her interment.

A funeral service was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

