OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice start to the week with a mostly sunny sky and highs into the lower 80s. Tomorrow features a surge in temperatures into the lower 90s, before a substantial cooldown later in the week into the mid-60s to low 70s. This strong cold front will probably pass through dry, though there may be an isolated shower sometime on Wednesday as the front moves through. Look for lows well down to the 40s for a couple of nights. There’s a slight chance of a shower with an approaching warm front later Friday into Friday night. Have a great week!

