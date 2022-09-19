A nice start to the week

Plan on a nice day ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice start to the week with a mostly sunny sky and highs into the lower 80s. Tomorrow features a surge in temperatures into the lower 90s, before a substantial cooldown later in the week into the mid-60s to low 70s. This strong cold front will probably pass through dry, though there may be an isolated shower sometime on Wednesday as the front moves through. Look for lows well down to the 40s for a couple of nights. There’s a slight chance of a shower with an approaching warm front later Friday into Friday night. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Severe weather is a threat in southeast Iowa this evening.
Tornado Watch issued, severe weather potential across southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Scattered storms are likely tonight.
Showers and storms likely Saturday night, some severe
Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Latest News

Severe weather is a threat in southeast Iowa this evening.
Tornado Watch issued, severe weather potential across southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri
Severe weather is a threat in southeast Iowa this evening.
First Alert Forecast
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Scattered storms are likely tonight.
Showers and storms likely Saturday night, some severe