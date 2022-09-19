Ukrainian refugee competes in table tennis tournament in Sergeant Bluff

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A Ukrainian refugee competed in a table tennis tournament today in Sergeant Bluff.

12 year-old Misha Vinichenko, was one of the competitors today.

He and some of his family members are staying in Sioux Center.

A member of their host family spoke on Misha’s behalf as he is still working on learning English.

Nathan Tintle, said that Misha is a competitive player and competed on Ukrainians 12 and under national team.

He began playing table tennis at a very young age and was excited to compete in the tournament close to his new home.

