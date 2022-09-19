A very hot Tuesday, but cooler temperatures are on the way

A very hot Tuesday, but cooler temperatures are on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a warm and sunny day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s with a mostly clear sky. Tuesday we’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine. Sunshine and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s and some places may even reach or break record high temperatures for the day.

However, cooler conditions will move into our area as a cold front comes in on Wednesday, also ushering in a chance for showers. After Wednesday, highs will be in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday.

