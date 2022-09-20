Biden to discuss campaign finance reform measure

In remarks from the White House, President Joe Biden discusses a campaign finance reform measure being considered by the Senate. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to boost efforts to reform campaign finance laws in remarks Tuesday from the White House, media sources indicate.

Biden is scheduled to talk about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.

S. 4822, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, targets sources of “dark money” such as super political action committees and faces long odds in the evenly divided Senate.

