Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass City Council placed the city’s chief of police on paid administrative leave in early September.

According to the minutes from the special city council meeting on Sept. 8, Chief Bobby Flaherty was placed on leave following a closed session. Those minutes were approved at the regular city council meeting on Monday.

City Clerk Ann Schmidt said it is an ongoing situation, and the city can’t provide any further comment.

Flaherty was sworn in on April 18. As of Sept. 20, the Blue Grass police webpage no longer lists him as the chief.

