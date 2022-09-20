Cooler fall temperatures return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a brutally hot day in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, we were close to record highs for the day.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s with a clear sky. We’ll start Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. However, clouds are expected to build into the area by the early afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers could also develop in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Cooler temperatures will also move in with the clouds and Wednesday’s highs are only forecasted to reach the mid to upper 70s.

Even cooler conditions are expected as we end the week with high temperatures in the 60s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday with showers and storms possible.

