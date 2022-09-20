Man charged with stealing ATM machine in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Monday after police say he stole a truck from an Eldridge business and an ATM machine in Davenport in June.

Cortez K. Jefferson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief, both Class C felonies punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 4:46 a.m. June 13, to Northwest Bank, 100 E. Kimberly Road, for an ATM burglar alarm.

Officers found the ATM on the west side of the bank was missing. Pieces of the machine and a mallet were found near where the ATM was taken and scrape marks were on the concrete from the ATM being dragged away.

The cost of replacing and restoring the ATM was estimated at more than $10,000.

Davenport police later found a heavily damaged ATM in the east side parking lot of North Park Mall. They also found a silver 2003 Ford F350 that was stolen from a business in Eldridge.

Davenport police said they were notified on July 5 that police in Galva, Illinois has responded to a report that an ATM machine at Community State Bank, 625 SE 2nd St., had been damaged and the money capsule was removed.

The cost to replace the damaged ATM was $46,574.28. More than $28,900 was taken from inside the machine.

A stolen Ford work truck was found abandoned in a cemetery in Galva. The truck was found to be stolen from a dealership in Galesburg.

Police found a phone that belonged to Jefferson in the truck. Galesburg police said cellphone mapping showed Jefferson was involved in the theft of the Ford F350 truck in Eldridge and ATM damage in Davenport.

Messages on the phone confirmed he was involved in both incidents, according to the affidavit.

Jefferson posted a $5,000 cash-only bond and was released from the Scott County Jail, online jail records show.

