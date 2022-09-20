Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Tim McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival Saturday. (Source: @whodis88 / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News) – County superstar Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a festival performance Saturday.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival in Tempe, Arizona.

The video shows the singer kneel on stage to highlight a member of his band. When he stands up, he lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

McGraw landed on his feet, seemingly uninjured, and turned the fall into a chance to greet fans along the barrier with hugs and high-fives before returning to the stage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Severe weather is a threat in southeast Iowa this evening.
Tornado Watch issued, severe weather potential across southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car

Latest News

This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy.
Biden formally nominates new ambassador to Russia
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
A sea otter was caught on camera stealing a surfer's board.
‘It was like a scary movie’: Otter climbs onto surfboard, has standoff with surfer
Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual...
Veteran police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, police chief says
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly