Big 12 teams finding identities as conference play looms

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas has forged an identity through its first three games as an offensive-minded team capable of putting up big points without necessarily throwing the ball all over the yard. Kansas State has embraced the image of a physical, defense-first team that can barely score.

The rest of the Big 12 is trying to figure out what they is. Six teams play their first league games Saturday. Iowa State has the eighth-ranked defense in the nation, and TCU has the ninth-ranked offense. Top-10 teams Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have been brilliant on offense but have shown some defensive chops as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

