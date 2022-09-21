Even cooler temperatures, with a rain chance, to end the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a taste of summertime heat, we are headed toward much cooler temperatures toward the end of the work week.

Scattered light showers are possible through the evening, but we should continue to see that activity diminish as we head toward Midnight. Temperatures will fall toward the upper 40s and low 50s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Highs on Thursday stay lower than even today, only reaching the mid 60s. Friday turns even chillier with highs in the 50s, thanks to clouds and a decent shot at a period of showers during the day. Overall totals, at this point, look to be relatively light.

Highs bounce back by about 20 degrees on Saturday, before another slow decline in temperatures for the start of the following week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.