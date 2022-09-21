Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup

Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is blasting the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remain without electricity or running water. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the British territory’s capital island.

The government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. The storm could raise seas by 5 to 8 feet above normal. Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph early Tuesday. The Hurricane Center says the storm is likely to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

