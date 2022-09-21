Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans

(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.

Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director.

The building will mainly be used as a regional bakery facility, Buzynski said. The building will not be a retail facility and will not be open to the public.

According to Buzynski, the new building is expected to be operational later this fall.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Slate from "Stranger Things" Season 4
‘Stranger Things’ home featured on Zillow Gone Wild
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup