Much cooler today, slight chance of a rain shower late

Plan on a much cooler day as clouds build. There may be an isolated shower later this afternoon as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A cold front continues to make steady progress through the area. We are watching some showers well off to our northwest this morning and we could find ourselves dealing with a few of these this afternoon into the early evening. If you get underneath a shower, it’ll barely measure up and should be brief. The bigger weather story is a return to a seasonable airmass today as temperatures drop to the 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, lows should drop into the 50s, making for a great sleeping night. The next system may bring us a few more showers later Friday into Friday night as highs barely make 60 degrees. Enjoy your day!

