Officials: 9-foot tuna seized from boat illegally fishing; captain issued criminal summons

Officials in Rhode Island say they seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter...
Officials in Rhode Island say they seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat that was illegally fishing.(Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R. I. (Gray News) - Officials say they recently seized a giant tuna from a boat that was illegally fishing in Rhode Island waters.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said it recently seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat as the captain didn’t have the required state commercial fishing license.

According to the department, the fish was taken after environmental officers determined that the captain had paying clients on his vessel while fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna without a proper state license.

Officers said they escorted the boat back to port while spotting that the captain had a recently killed tuna onboard.

The department said it sold the seized fish to a licensed dealer. The captain was issued a criminal summons for the alleged violations with the monies from the sold fish held in escrow.

Rhode Island officials said giant bluefin tuna along the coast are an indicator of a healthy ecosystem and environmental police officers are committed to protecting them for the benefit of adequately licensed fishermen who pursue these fish.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE - Window air conditioning units sit in windows in New York. In a major action to address...
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
FILE - Handfuls of workers gathered outside railyards across the country Wednesday in pickets...
Deal that prevented rail strike still needs worker support