‘Stranger Things’ home featured on Zillow Gone Wild

Slate from "Stranger Things" Season 4
Slate from "Stranger Things" Season 4(Netflix/MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re familiar with the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, then you will surely know the latest home on Zillow Gone Wild.

The Byers home, featured on the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” is up for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia -- not Indiana. The listing price -- $300,000.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom home boasts 1,846 square feet on 6.17 acres with remnants from the science fiction thriller left behind (you’ll see what we mean by thumbing through the photos).

If you’re interested in purchasing the home, or you just want to relive moments from when Will was sucked into the Upside Down, you can find the full listing on Zillow.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup