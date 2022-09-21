Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen. Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police say a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside an SUV that was stolen after his father was fatally shot during an argument.

The incident reportedly started about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with an argument between the toddler’s 38-year-old father and another man at a shopping center in Houston.

The boy’s father was shot several times in the chest, killing him. The gunman then drove off in the father’s SUV.

Police say they didn’t know a child was inside the stolen vehicle until a woman called in a missing persons report for her husband and 2-year-old child at 6:36 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, investigators found the SUV with the 2-year-old dead inside.

Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle, saying he may have been in the car since about 2 p.m. Temperatures reportedly reached highs in the mid-90s.

The suspect is still at large.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car
Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence...
School bus driver accused of DUI with 40 children on board

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Some Republicans say ending the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy has led to...
Legal action brewing to stop governors from shipping migrants