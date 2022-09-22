1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday night, according to Iowa State Police.

According to a crash report, troopers were involved in a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment and rolled before coming to a stop at Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street.

One person inside the truck was pronounced dead on scene. A second person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their condition was unknown.

Troopers have not released the names of the two people as of early Thursday. They also did not say why they were chasing the vehicle.

Police shut down a portion of Eastern Avenue after the crash for debris cleanup. That stretch of road has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The November election is quickly approaching
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
Slate from "Stranger Things" Season 4
‘Stranger Things’ home featured on Zillow Gone Wild
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans