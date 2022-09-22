Bloomfield woman injured after being hit by a truck west of Eldon

(Gray)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDON, Iowa (KYOU) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a GMC box truck early Thursday morning.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 16, west of Eldon.

Officials said the truck hit Makayla White, 29, of Bloomfield, who was walking on the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said no charges will be filed against the driver of the truck in this incident.

Officials did not provide details about what may have led to the incident. They have also not released details about White’s condition.

