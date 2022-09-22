Former Vice President Pence to be in Iowa Sept. 29

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WILTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Iowa later this month.

Pence is expected to be a featured guest at the 15th Annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner in Wilton on Sept. 29.

The dinner, hosted by State Representative Bobby Kaufman, will begin at 6 p.m. at Wilton Community Center, at 1215 Cypress Street.

Pence made multiple stops in Iowa last month to support conservative candidates and organizations ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

