Perfect way to start the fall season

Today is the Autumnal Equinox and it'll be feeling like the season!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a really nice afternoon, which is timed out nicely being that today is the Autumnal Equinox. Look for highs generally into the mid-60s with a light north breeze. Comfortable temperatures will be found again tonight as lows drop well down into the 40s. Tomorrow, another chance of showers exists in the afternoon and evening as a weak system moves overhead. This will probably keep us in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. A few light showers can’t be ruled out for Friday Night Lights tomorrow night. Looking ahead to the weekend, plan on generally dry weather.

