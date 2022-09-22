Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger stores are being recalled over possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The GHGA company is recalling around two dozen products, including some diced vegetables and salsas, after a product sample tested positive for listeria.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA’s site.

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on Sept. 11, 2022. They were sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

No other GHGA products are affected by the recall.

The Sell-by Date for the recalled products has expired, and the products have already been removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale, but they “could still be in possession of consumers,” according to the FDA announcement.

Listeria infection can cause symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The company said it was not aware of any illnesses linked to the recall, according to the FDA’s announcement, which the agency posted Tuesday.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to discard them.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
William Stamper, 19, is charged with attempted sexual battery after authorities say he attacked...
Man accused of trying to sexually assault jogging woman

Latest News

From left, Wells Fargo & Company CEO and President Charles Scharf, Bank of America Chairman and...
Bank CEOs questioned on consumer protections, social issues
An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to an Oconee County school administrator after announcing K-12...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home