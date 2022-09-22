Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (Gray News) – Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday.

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.

A Facebook post from the airline claims you can learn to play the instrument in 20 minutes or less.

“We can’t wait for our customers to show off their new musical talent!” Southwest Airlines said in the post.

