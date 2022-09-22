Texas Gov. Abbott executive order declares cartels terrorists

A look inside human trafficking at the southern U.S. border. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (CNN) - Cartels from Mexico are now considered foreign terrorists in Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order making the declaration on Wednesday.

Abbott blamed the cartels for the growing fentanyl crisis in the state, after reports showed they have been smuggling the drug into the U.S.

Abbott called the prescription drug a clandestine killer that is killing people with or without substance abuse problems.

He said he wants to reclassify Fentanyl overdoses as Fentanyl poisoning and charge those who provide the drug to someone who dies of an overdose with murder.

Abbott also wants the state to identify gangs supporting Mexican cartels, seize their assets and disrupt cartel networks.

KGNS reports Abbott also sent a letter to the White House requesting they also declare cartels terrorists.

