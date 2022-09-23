Chance for showers on a cool and cloudy Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds build tonight and showers develop through the day on Friday, making for a chilly end to the workweek.

A good majority of tonight should stay dry, with most of the morning on Friday escaping rainfall, too. By afternoon, things could turn a bit wet. The overall effect of rain and clouds will be to keep temperatures down in the mid to upper 50s for highs.

We will see a bounce back on Saturday into the upper 70s, before another slow decrease toward the upper 60s by early to mid next week. Outside of the chance for showers on Friday, very little rainfall is expected.

