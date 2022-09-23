Clouds build, a few showers possible

Clouds will slowly build today, leading to a chance of scattered showers this afternoon and evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on cooler temperatures today as clouds continue to build. There’s a weak front moving into the area this afternoon and tonight which may generate a few light showers. No lightning is expected with any of this activity and we should see totals of just a few hundredths of an inch for most. This weekend, dry weather is anticipated with highs into the 70s. One thing to watch for will be increasing wind and we’ll probably have northwest gusts of 30+ mph going into Sunday and Monday. All of next week continues to look dry and quiet as the southeast U.S. looks to be impacted by incoming tropical weather. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bloomfield woman injured after being hit by a truck west of Eldon
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
William Stamper, 19, is charged with attempted sexual battery after authorities say he attacked...
Man accused of trying to sexually assault jogging woman
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Latest News

Clouds increase through the night.
Chance for showers on a cool and cloudy Friday
Clouds increase through the night.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Perfect way to start the fall season
Showers move out early this evening.
Even cooler temperatures, with a rain chance, to end the week