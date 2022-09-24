A misty Saturday morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to fog across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Sunday’s forecast is looking sunny with highs in the 70s.

The long-term forecast looks dry through the workweek and into next weekend with highs in the 60s.

