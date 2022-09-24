A misty Saturday morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon

A misty Saturday morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to fog across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Sunday’s forecast is looking sunny with highs in the 70s.

The long-term forecast looks dry through the workweek and into next weekend with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bloomfield woman injured after being hit by a truck west of Eldon
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens from...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline

Latest News

Skies gradually clear tonight.
A sunnier, warmer Saturday ahead
Skies gradually clear tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Clouds build, a few showers possible
Clouds increase through the night.
Chance for showers on a cool and cloudy Friday