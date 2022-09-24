A sunnier, warmer Saturday ahead

A warmer day is coming on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a gloomy and gray end to the work week in the region, nicer conditions are coming for the weekend.

Clouds will gradually decrease toward daybreak on Saturday with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures during the day bounce back pretty well with the aid of sunshine and southwesterly winds. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front moves through Saturday evening and night, bringing some clouds along with it for a period of time. It also shifts our winds to a northwesterly direction, gradually dragging in cooler air. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies, and into the upper 60s by Monday through most of the coming workweek.

No more precipitation is expected beyond any isolated showers this evening.

