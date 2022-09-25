Cooler weather to make a return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moves through tonight, leading to a breezy end to the weekend.

Winds will shift around to the northwest overnight, starting the process of cooler and drier air entering the region. Skies gradually clear tonight as a result, setting up a sunny Sunday. However, the same winds will hold back temperatures into the low to mid 70s.

Highs decrease from there through about midweek, with mid 60s more likely by Wednesday. We also could record our first lows in the upper 30s by then if things come together just right. However, after that decline, we’ll slowly warm again toward the following weekend.

No rain is expected throughout the week.

