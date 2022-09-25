Sunny and windy on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to sunshine and temperatures in the 50s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri this morning. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day, allowing high temperatures to rise into the 70s. However, the biggest story today will be the wind with winds up to 20 mph possible today. You’ll need to hold onto your hat! Temperatures tonight will cool into the mid to upper 40s.

The entire workweek and into next weekend look quiet with sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s Monday through Friday with overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

