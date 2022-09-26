A quiet and cool Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Overnight, we’ll be clear and quiet across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures cooling into the mid 40s. The cool temperatures will continue Tuesday morning, with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. The first frost of the year is possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 30s.

Quiet and cool conditions will continue through the workweek with mostly sunny to sunny skies Wednesday through the weekend and highs in the 60s and 70s.

