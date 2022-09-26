A quiet and cool workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting the workweek with sunshine and a few clouds outside the window this morning along with temperatures in the 40s. You’ll probably need a light jacket or a sweater before heading out to work and school. We’ll enjoy a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Tonight’s lows will cool into the 40s with a mostly clear sky.

Quiet conditions will stick around through next weekend with highs in the 60s through Thursday. The season’s first frost is possible Tuesday night with lows cooling into the 30s.

