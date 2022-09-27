Another nice fall day, look for patchy frost tonight

Plan on a cool, mostly sunny Tuesday. Areas of frost may occur tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on dry and quiet weather to continue here this week. The wind won’t be quite as gusty today, though a few gusts over 20mph may still occur from late morning through late afternoon. Plan on clear and calm conditions the next few nights and with lows down in the 30s, areas of frost may occur. Due to tropical conditions in the southeast United States, our weather pattern remains blocked for the next 10 days. Look for sunny days and clear nights.

