Another sunny and nice fall day

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on sunny and nice late September weather today. The wind continues to be lighter with each passing day and with ample sunshine, we’ll have a nice afternoon in the lower and middle 60s. Tonight, a few patches of frost may be found once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, plan on sunny afternoons and clear nights. Temperatures should push back up to the lower 70s this weekend as dry conditions continue.

