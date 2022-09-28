Extremely quiet and consistent weather continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect similar weather conditions on Thursday as we have seen the last couple of days, although a slight warming trend is on the way.

Temperatures tonight fall into the 30s once again, causing a threat of some patchy frost again. Winds will begin to shift to a southerly direction by Thursday morning, though, pushing highs into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

We then settle in for several days of nearly identical weather conditions, as winds turn a bit more easterly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for the rest of our 7-day forecast, with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine will be common, with occasional bouts of cloudiness.

No rain will be seen.

