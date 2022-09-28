Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida

FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.
FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon says it’s temporarily pausing operations at some facilities as Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida.

The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando. Amazon has more than 8,000 full-time and part-time employees in the Tampa area.

A spokesman said the retailer is closely monitoring the hurricane’s path and making adjustments to keep workers and those delivering packages safe.

Employees scheduled to work will continue to be paid while sites are closed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Iowa teen appeals court order to pay restitution to family of alleged rapist
The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Police arrested Taz Marshall Whittemore after they say they tracked his winning lottery ticket...
Police: Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest of car theft suspect

Latest News

Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center...
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
US announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine