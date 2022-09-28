Poll: Majority of Americans believe abortion before 15th week should be guaranteed right

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll asked Americans their opinion on abortion and which key issues weigh more heavily for them ahead of the midterm elections.

According to the new national poll from Grinnell College, 69 percent of Americans believe the ability to have an abortion before the 15th week of pregnancy should be a guaranteed right for all.

The poll found that 49 percent of Republicans, 89 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents share this belief. The poll also found that 50 percent of respondents identifying as Evangelicals support abortion as a right.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June.

“Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a protected right, and that elected officials should decide whether it should be allowed,” said Peter Hanson, director of the Grinnell College National Poll. “We find that Americans overwhelmingly reject the court’s view.”

Other findings include whether Republicans view themselves as “MAGA Republicans” and which key issues are more important for both parties.

The poll found fewer than half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents identify with the term “MAGA Republican.”

Ninety-four percent of Republicans and 60 percent of Democrats say the economy is a major factor in how they plan to vote.

Eighty percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Democrats say what’s happening in public schools is a major factor.

“Democrats are focused on abortion, Republicans on the economy and public schools, and both parties are fired up about the health of American democracy,” said Peter Hanson, director of the Grinnell College National Poll. “Meanwhile, independents are much more likely to rank the economy above abortion rights as a major factor in their vote, and this creates opportunities for republicans to win their support as we head into the final month of campaigning.”

The poll was conducted from Sept. 20-25, 2022 by Selzer & Company in partnership with Grinnell College.

